Lady Gaga’s beloved dogs stolen by men who shot her dog walker in Hollywood

The singer is appealing for information

Lady Gaga’s beloved dogs stolen by men who shot her dog walker...

Lady Gaga is reportedly offering a $500k reward for information, after her beloved dogs were stolen by men who shot her dog walker on Wednesday night.

According to PEOPLE, the incident occurred at 11:40pm on Sierra Bonita Avenue, and Gaga’s dog walker was subsequently rushed to hospital.

The singer’s French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav were stolen by the two men, but her other dog Miss Asia managed to escape – and was later recovered by police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Asia (@missasiaxoxo)

The 34-year-old is currently in Italy filming a new movie, but a rep for the songstress has confirmed the victim was her dog walker.

Gaga is now offering a $500,000 reward for information about her dogs, and has asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to email [email protected]

At present, it’s unclear whether her dogs were specifically targeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)