Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her baby son in Met Gala vlog

Kylie Jenner has shared a glimpse of her baby son in a vlog documenting her experience at the Met Gala.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the 24-year-old shared behind-the-scenes footage of her getting ready for the star-studded event, where she wore a gown by Off-White.

Filming herself and her family on board a private jet to New York, the reality star included a clip of her baby son’s feet, but refrained from filming his face to protect his privacy.

Showing her son wearing a tiny pair of Air Jordans, Kylie can be heard saying: “Look at my son’s cute shoes! He can’t even walk yet.”

The 24-year-old welcomed her second child with her on-off beau Travis Scott on February 2, a baby boy who they originally named Wolf.

Kylie has since revealed that her son’s name is no longer Wolf, as she admitted that her and Travis “didn’t feel like it was him”.

Writing on Instagram at the time, Kylie said: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

In the vlog, Kylie also gave fans a glimpse of her and Kim Kardashian’s outfit preparation for the Met Gala.

Kim, 41, stole the show at the Met Gala this year in a Marilyn Monroe dress, and the reality star dyed her hair bleach blonde for the occasion.

At one point, the SKIMS mogul walks into the room with foils in her hair, and Kylie says: “I cannot believe you’re really dyeing your hair.”

Kendall Jenner and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster could also be seen in the room, as Kim confessed to Stormi: “My hair is going to be blonde, like Elsa.”

Kylie quickly responded: “You’re so bold for that. You’re so bold.”

Check out the vlog below: