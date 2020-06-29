Kylie Jenner says she’s cutting ‘quarantine pounds’ as she shows off bikini body

The beauty mogul shared a video from earlier in the year

Kylie Jenner says she’s cutting ‘quarantine pounds’ as she shows off bikini...

Kylie Jenner has said she will be cutting off her “quarantine pounds” as life starts to get back to normal in LA.

The 22-year-old shared the news along with a throwback video in snake-skin bikini, dating back to January this year.

“Ok cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow,” the reality star wrote.

In the throwback video, the mother-of-one strutted towards the mirror to Frank Ocean’s song Ivy – showing off her tiny physique.

Kylie hosted her sister Khloe’s 36th birthday party over the weekend, celebrating with close family and friends.

The pink themed party included massive pink balloons, and an inflatable slide that featured Khloe’s face.

The billionaire also released her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration last week with sister Kendall, with the collection selling out the same day.

The new range includes lipsticks, glosses, an eye shadow palette, a lip kit, highlighter, translucent powder and bronzer.

“Kendall x Kylie collection sold out so fast thank you all so much for your love and support. I can’t wait for everyone to receive their orders,” she shared to Instagram.

