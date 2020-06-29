Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday celebrations

Rob Kardashian has made a rare public appearance at Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday bash last night.

The 33-year-old, who is notoriously private, took to Instagram to share some photographs from last night’s event.

The father-of-one posed with Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and eldest sister Kourtney as he celebrated “best friend” Khloe’s birthday.

Momager Kris Jenner also shared a snap of Rob with sisters Khloe, Kendall and Kylie posing by a sweet stand.

She captioned the photo: “4 out of 6 #happybirthdaykhloe”.

Kim Kardashian appeared to be missing from the festivities last night, which featured massive pink balloons, and an inflatable slide that featured Khloe’s face.

Khloe took to Twitter to thank her family for her “magnificent” birthday.

She wrote: “I had the most magnificent birthday!!! It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!! I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much.”

“Birthday pics to be posted tomorrow. I was balancing mommy life and recovering.”

The mother-of-one debuted her brunette locks ahead of the celebrations, saying that she is “loving” the look.

On Saturday, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to declare his love for Khloe.

The NBA star is father to their daughter True, and the pair continue to fight off rumours that they are back on following their very public break-up.

