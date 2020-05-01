Kylie Jenner says she’ll love Travis Scott ‘forever’ in adoring birthday post

We're convinced these two are back together!

Kylie Jenner has declared her love for Travis Scott in a touching birthday tribute.

Fuelling rumours that their romance is back on, the 22-year-old gushed over the rapper as she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram.

Sharing photos and videos of Travis and their daughter Stormi, Kylie wrote: “Happy birthday to daddy of the year!”

“i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness!”

“the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”

Kylie and Travis called time on their romance late last year, but fans are convinced the couple have since reunited – as they’re currently self-isolating together.

