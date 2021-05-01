Kylie Jenner obtains restraining order against her sister’s alleged stalker

The man recently showed up at both of their homes

Kylie Jenner has obtained a restraining order against her sister Kendall’s alleged stalker.

According to TMZ, Shaquan King has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the reality star for three years.

Earlier this month, Kendall was granted her own five-year restraining order against King, after he trespassed on her property wearing no clothes.

The 27-year-old was arrested at the scene, but was released from jail after just six hours due to Covid protocols.

Two days later, he was arrested again and charged for felony stalking when he showed up at Kylie’s gated community.

Kendall and Kylie’s protection order against King also extends to their mother Kris Jenner.

The news comes after Kendall recently obtained a five-year restraining order against another man who allegedly planned to kill her.

The 25-year-old sought the order after a LAPD detective told her that the man had plans to purchase an illegal firearm to shoot her, before shooting himself.

The model has increased her security since both incidents, and has even moved out of her home.

