The reality star is expecting another baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has been hinting at her second pregnancy for MONTHS

When news broke that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, many fans weren’t surprised by the revelation.

Why you ask? Well the 24-year-old has been hinting at her second pregnancy for months now, and fans have been taking note…

On June 15, Kylie and Travis attended the Parsons School of Design gala with their daughter Stormi.

In photos from the event, Kylie’s rapper beau strategically placed his hands over her stomach – which fans believe was an attempt to hide any signs of a baby bump.

Days later, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion aired.

Concluding the two-part special, the famous family marked the end of their long-running reality show by taking a shot of tequila.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kylie only “pretended” to take hers.

Another subtle pregnancy hint came from Kylie’s Instagram Story recently, when she posted a photo of her sushi order.

The makeup mogul shared a snap of her vegetarian sushi, which didn’t include any raw fish.

Pregnant women are commonly advised not to eat raw fish, as its more likely to contain parasites and bacteria.

Cut to Kylie’s 24th birthday on August 10, which was a suspiciously low-key occasion.

The reality star normally goes all out for her birthday by throwing a big party, but this year she just celebrated at home with her close friends and family.

Fans also noted that none of Kylie’s friends or family posted a photo of her during her birthday celebrations.

On the day of her birthday, Kylie posted photos of herself having a glass of champagne, alongside the caption: “Cheers to 24 🥂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

However, fans believe the snap was from Kylie’s archives due to the colour of her nails.

The mother-of-one rocked a set of pink nails in the photos, but later that night Kylie’s nails were a completely different colour in her family’s IG stories.

Check out one of the posts below: