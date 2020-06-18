Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate

Kristen Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.

Us Weekly were first to report the news, just one month after the actress hinted she had secretly become a mother.

Back in May, the 46-year-old hosted Saturday Night Live, and spoke about Mother’s Day during her opening monologue.

During the sketch, the comedian said: “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”

It’s understood Kristen got engaged to Avi last year, after they first started dating in 2016.

Kristen was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove for four years, but they called it quits in 2009.

