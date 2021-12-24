Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker release a cover of classic Christmas song

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have released a cover of Jingle Bells.

In the 1-minute-and-30-second song, Kourtney plays the bells, her fiancé Travis plays the drums, and Kris is on vocals.

Blink-182 musician Travis produced the song, which dropped just in time for Christmas, on ‘Kravis Records’.

Sharing the song to her Instagram Story, Kourtney wrote: “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner. Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course.”

Khloe Kardashian also shared the cover to her Instagram, writing: “There’s a new Christmas legend in town! Link in bio.”

She added on her Story: “God I love you @KrisJenner. Thank you @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker for making this happen.”