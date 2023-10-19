Kris Jenner fears Khloe Kardashian will ‘regret’ not reconciling with ex Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner has expressed her fear that Khloe Kardashian will “regret” not reconciling with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The reality star split from the basketball player at the end of 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris confessed: “I really worry for Khloe that if Tristan does meet somebody one day and does move on.”

“Is she going to regret not getting back with him fully?,” Kris questioned.

Speaking to Khloe, the 67-year-old said: “You and Tristan do spend a lot of quality co-parenting time together,. What happens if he moves on and you haven’t moved on? How are you going to feel about that?’

The mom-of-two replied: “I don’t know until I get there. But I want him to move on. I want him to find someone and to be happy, whatever that means.”

Referring to her first marriage to Lamar Odom, Khloe admitted: “The first time I saw him with someone in a magazine or online somewhere, I remember it still stung. But I didn’t want to be with him. After the first time, then you get over it.”

“The same goes with Tristan,” Khloe continued. “I imagine the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit. I don’t know, but I think that’s probably normal.”

Kris replied: “I see how he looks at you, I see, you know, the effort he puts into you and the kids.”

“Tristan is a great guy,” Khloe said. “If you don’t think it infuriates me that I basically helped mould this person to who he is and now the greatness of him gets to be shared with someone else, yeah that’s very frustrating for me, but that’s no reason for me to just settle for someone who didn’t feel this way about me.”

“Everyone was thinking about themselves. Everyone. From all the girls, they were thinking about themselves, to Tristan every time this happened, no one ever thought about me. And so what I’m doing right now is I’m thinking about me.”

Khloe continued: “It’s frustrating that almost my entire life of men, they all have to realise how great I am, after they’ve showed me how terrible they can be, when I knew how great they were to begin with. So why can’t someone see how great I am to begin with?”

Khloe called off her nine-month engagement to Tristan in December 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1, 2021.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last September, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed in February 2021.

Their second child together – a baby boy – was born via surrogate last July.