Kourtney Kardashian surprises Travis Barker with incredible gift for his birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has surprised her fiancé Travis Barker with his dream car for his birthday.
The Blink-182 drummer turned 46 earlier this week, and his wife-to-be went all out for the special occasion.
Taking to Instagram, Travis shared a series of photos of himself and Kourtney posing in his new prized possession, and he captioned the post: “When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash.”
Commenting on the post, Kourtney wrote: “You deserve the world.”
The 42-year-old also marked Travis’ birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.
The KUWTK star wrote: “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”
Travis proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California last month, after almost a year of dating.
Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15 – and he is also the step-father of 22-year-old Atiana.