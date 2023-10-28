Kourtney Kardashian steps out as sister Kim in her iconic Met Gala look for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Halloween on Friday night by paying homage to her sister Kim’s iconic 2013 Met Gala look.

The reality star shared Instagram photos of herself dressed in the 2013 Met Gala look worn by Kim, who was pregnant with North West at the time.

The 44-year-old is expecting a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney showed off her belly bump while wearing a dress similar to Kim’s Givenchy gown from 2013.

The dress included a floral printed jersey with grommet details that are attached to the sleeves, a turtleneck and perfectly matched gloves and shoes.

Designed by Ricardo Tisci, Kim’s dress is still loved even a decade later.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Kim explained: “We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable.”

Kim noted that there were initially two versions of the dress: a black one, and the floral-print style, which they eventually chose.

“I was like, ‘I think I should just do the black version,’” and Riccardo was like, ‘No, c’mon, we have to do the floral,'” Kim recalled..

When she asked the designer why he created the floral print, she recalled him replying, “What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.”

The reality TV star and her husband are huge fans of the spooky season.

In September, the Kardashian revealed that she surprised her husband, Travis Barker, by decorating their home for Halloween a little early.

“My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October,” Kourtney explained in her Instagram Story.

“So had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now, she added.”