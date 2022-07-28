Kourtney Kardashian shares never-before-seen snaps from her courthouse wedding

Kourtney Kardashian has shared some never-before-seen snaps from her courthouse wedding.

The Poosh founder married Travis Barker in an intimate ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May, before jetting off to Italy the following week for a star-studded wedding.

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new photos from her first wedding to Travis, as she paid tribute to her grandmother MJ on her birthday.

The 42-year-old wrote: “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️”

“So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

Travis’ father Randy was also a witness at the courthouse wedding.

One week later, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in a grotto area of Castello Brown in Portofino.

The couple, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

The bride wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, were also there.

Kourtney and Travis started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.