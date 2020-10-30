Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ‘closer than ever’ – as fans beg them to rekindle their romance

The former couple called it quits back in 2015

Insiders have claimed Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are “closer than ever”, amid calls for them to rekindle their romance.

Earlier this week, fans begged the former couple to get back together, after they shared sweet snaps from Kim Kardashian’s recent birthday trip.

A source has since told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way.”

“They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

The insider also noted that they’re “bonded for life”, as they continue to raise their three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The source continued: “Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him.”

The news comes just months after Scott split from his girlfriend Sofia Richie after nearly three years together.

Meanwhile, it’s understood Kourtney has been single over the past few months, after she briefly rekindled her romance with her ex Younes Bendjima earlier this year.