Kim Kardashian’s role in upcoming film has been revealed

Kim Kardashian’s role in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie has been revealed.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will voice poodle Delores, a newcomer to the Paw Patrol crew.

Marsai Martin, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ron Pardo and Dax Shepard will also make cameos in the animated film based on the hit TV show – with PEOPLE magazine sharing exclusive photos of their characters.

The trailer for the film will be released on May 12, while the movie is set to premiere in the US in August.

Paw Patrol: The Movie will follow the adventures of the pups as they fight to save the citizens of nearby Adventure City from their terrible mayor, Mayor Humdinger.

Chase, Marshall, Sky, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma will make new allies, and few enemies, along the way.

