Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West makes cheeky comment to paparazzi in Paris

Don’t mess with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West.

The nine-year-old is currently in Paris with her famous mother for Fashion Week, where they’ve attracted plenty of media attention.

On Tuesday night, the mother-daughter duo were leaving a restaurant when North made a cheeky comment to waiting paparazzi.

Walking alongside her friend, the eldest child of Kim and Kanye West said: “Why do you always have to wait for us all of the time?”

The paps then responded: “We love you, because you’re so famous.”

North’s cheeky quip was met by laughter from the crowd, as Kim followed her daughter out of the Parisian eatery.

As always, the 41-year-old was dressed in head-to-toe Balenciaga.

The reality star is still rocking her platinum blonde hair, which she dyed for the 2022 Met Gala in May – where she donned one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses.