Kim Kardashian to produce Elizabeth Taylor documentary series for BBC

Kim Kardashian is set to produce an Elizabeth Taylor documentary series for the BBC.

The series, which has a working title of, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, will look at her craft and technique as an actress, as well as how she reinvented the nature of fame and became a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate.

The three-part series commissioned by BBC Arts, will draw on never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews and unseen TV footage, alongside her film archive.

Dame Elizabeth is best known for her roles in Cleopatra, National Velvet, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Butterfield 8.

The English actress died in Los Angeles in 2011.

Kim speaking about the series said:“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter.”

“She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, said: “This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor – both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself.”

The series is in production and will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.