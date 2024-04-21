Kim Kardashian strikes huge deal with Netflix for new show

Kim Kardashian has stuck a huge deal with Netflix for her new TV show, Calabasas.

The show will see her reunite with her American Horror Story: Delicate co-star Emma Roberts.

The reality TV icon will both executive produce and star in the new series.

Joining Kim and Emma for the show will be Pretty Little Liars creator Marlene King, and Tar’s Alexandra Milchan.

A source told Deadline that this comes after “competitive bidding”, with Netflix having struck a deal to develop the show.

The new show is based on the book If You Lived Here, You’d Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner – with Marlene adapting it as showrunner.

Although a release date has yet to be announced, Deadline revealed the premise of the show.

It will follow “A 16-year-old sheltered Midwestern Catholic school girl whose world is turned upside down when her family moves and she’s forced to transfer to the fast world of Calabasas High.”

“Nothing is as it appears and where everyone is trying to be someone else.”

“It’s a place where dreams come true … but not without complications and sometimes unforeseen consequences,”

The name of the show, Calabasas, is named after the area in California where Kim grew up and lived for years.

The series is said to be “in the vein of The OC and Beverly Hills 90210.”