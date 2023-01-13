Kim Kardashian shares cryptic quotes on social media amid reports Kanye West has ‘remarried’

Kim Kardashian has shared a series of cryptic quotes on social media, amid reports Kanye West has secretly “married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

On Thursday night, the reality star appeared to throw shade at her ex-husband on her Instagram Stories.

Kim posted a quote that read: “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

Another post read: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

A third quote read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

According to TMZ, Kanye and Bianca recently celebrated their love in a private ceremony – just two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim.

However, Kanye and Bianca have not yet filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

It’s understood Bianca has worked as an architectural designer at Kanye’s company Yeezy since November 2020.

On Monday, the pair were also spotted wearing what appear to be wedding bands while having lunch in Beverly Hills.

Insiders have since told TMZ that the ring symbolises Kanye’s commitment to her following the ceremony.

The news comes just weeks after Kanye paid tribute to his new beau by releasing the track Censori Overload, which is a play on her surname.

In the song, Kanye hinted at his plans to remarry as he rapped: “And The Bible said, I can’t have any more sex til marriage.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple finally settled their divorce at the end of November 2022 – agreeing on joint custody of their four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

While Kim will still have their kids the majority of the time, Kanye will pay over $200,000 a month in child support, and is also responsible for an equal share of their children’s educational expenses and security expenses.

Last month, Kim broke down in tears during an interview as she discussed how “hard” it was to co-parent with Kanye.