Kim Kardashian reveals why Kanye West stormed out during her Saturday Night Live monologue

Kim Kardashian has revealed why her ex Kanye West stormed out during her Saturday Night Live monologue in October.

In the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul admitted her estranged husband wasn’t happy with what she said.

In her monologue, Kim said: “I married the best rapper of all time, the richest Black man in America. When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

During the episode, Kim explained to her sister Khloe Kardashian why Kanye was upset.

“He walked out on SNL, like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim said.

“He wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce,” she continued. “And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper.”

“He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

Kim said she was frustrated by his reaction, as she had previously stood by Kanye during “speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me.”

Khloe replied: “Not even just speeches. Strong public stances he’s taken in many different areas that might not be your stance, but you were his wife, and that’s what you do. But how is that fair for you?”

In a confessional, the reality star revealed that her SNL jokes were not intended to offend Kanye.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and the former couple share four children – North, 8, and Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

The 41-year-old has since moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, who she’s been dating since October.

The couple are said to be very serious, and the pair even attended the Met Gala together on Monday night.