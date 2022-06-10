Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson predicted she would become ‘obsessed with him’

Kim Kardashian has revealed her boyfriend Pete Davidson told her she would become “obsessed” with him when they first started dating.

The reality star struck up a romance with the comedian after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October.

During the penultimate episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old opened up about their budding relationship, and said they were doing “really, really good”.

At the start of the episode, the SNL star surprised Kim by sending a special gift to her private jet – a box of Dibs and a Nestle ice cream treat, which she said were her “favourite”.

Speaking to her friends as they jetted off to the Dominican Republic, the SKIMS mogul said: “I’m obsessed. We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs, but you can only get them at gas stations these days.”

Later in a confessional, the mother of four said: “Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We’re doing really, really good.”

“Pete said, ‘I’m going to grow on you. Just wait.’ He knew. He was like, ‘I give it four months and you’re going to be obsessed.'”

A producer can then be heard asking the reality star if she’s in love, to which she coyly responded: “I don’t know if that’s any of your business.”

In the last episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she was initially only interested in Pete for sex, and that she was “basically DTF (Down To F**k)”.

She said: “I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. I was like ‘Oh shit maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.'”

“But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him.”

“I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my… I was just basically DTF (Down To F**k),” Kim confessed.