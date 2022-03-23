Kim Kardashian reveals North West ‘complains’ about her fashion choices: ‘She’s very opinionated’

Kim Kardashian has revealed her daughter North West “complains” about her fashion choices.

The SKIMS mogul shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

During a new interview with Vogue, Kim revealed North has strong opinions on what she wears, telling the magazine: “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing.”

Referring to her latest looks which are Balenciaga, Kim said: “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

The reality star recently described her eldest daughter as “a full on goth girl”.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim said: “North is like goth—she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Despite their fashion differences the mother-daughter duo have showed fans they really are the best of friends.

Kim and North share a TikTok page called @kimandnorth, and fans are obsessed with the pairs fun videos they make together.

Kim also recently shared a sweet photo of her and North to Instagram, in the snap the pair can be seen laying in bed in a matching pink pjyama set.