Kim Kardashian reunites with Kris Jenner ‘at safe distance’ amid coronavirus pandemic

The reality stars are encouraging others to respect social distancing rules

Kim Kardashian has reunited with her mother Kris Jenner, as she continues to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mother-of-four invited the 64-year-old around to her house for lunch, but they respected social distancing guidelines by sitting on opposite ends of the table.

The 39-year-old reality star posted a video on her Instagram story as they both enjoyed their lunch at a safe distance.

“Hey guys! So today is the first day I’m having someone from the outside come into my home… my mom,” she told her followers. “We are sitting six feet apart having lunch together.”

Encouraging her fans to follow in her footsteps, Kim stressed how important social distancing is during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We went for a walk six feet apart, we went in my back yard. So I just want to encourage you that social distancing really is the way to go,” she said.

Kris also added to the conversation, and said going outside has really improved her mental state.

“I think it really did make me feel better to get outside for a bit today,” the momager said.

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Kim and Kris stayed six feet apart, despite the fact that Kris recently tested negative for COVID-19.

The Kardashian matriarch got tested this month as a precaution, after she came into contact with an infected person.