Gráinne Gallanagh opens up about her return to nursing amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Gráinne Gallanagh has opened up about her return to nursing, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Dancing With the Stars finalist announced last week that she would return to nursing, as she wanted to help those on the frontline.

The former Miss Universe Ireland spoke to Claire Byrne on The Claire Byrne Show via Skype last night, and said she’s actually never worked as a nurse in Ireland.

“I trained here in Ireland and then I moved to the UK after I graduated,” she told the presenter.

“I lived there for a few years. I’ve actually been working [nursing] right up until the end of last year and then I moved home.”

“So I haven’t actually nursed in Ireland since I qualified,” Gráinne revealed.

“But after Dancing with the Stars and after everything that’s happened… I suppose I just felt like it was for the best that I come back and use my training and use my skills to the best I can.”

“I feel like I’m just doing what a lot of other people are doing right now as well. We know we need to go back whenever we’re needed and I’m happy to do that.”

The model also admitted that she’s feeling “nervous” about returning to work in a hospital.

“I’m nervous, because I obviously don’t want to catch coronavirus and I don’t want to spread it.”

“But ever since I’ve been in nursing you’ve always had patients that had contagious diseases and you’ve always just had to go on protocol and wear your protective equipment. So it’s always been a risk going into the hospital anyway,” Gráinne said.

“I’m afraid for my family and friends but, again, I’m doing what everyone else is doing and doing the social distancing right now. And when I get back to work I’ll continue that as well.”