Kim Kardashian posts photo with Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker – after denying they ‘hooked up’

The reality star recently responded to rumours she had an affair with Travis

Kim Kardashian has posted a photo with her sister’s boyfriend Travis Barker, after she recently denied they “hooked up” in the past.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a fun snap of her posing next to a group of guys – including Kourtney’s beau Travis.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also seen in the photo.

Kim’s post comes just days after she slammed rumours she “hooked up” with the Blink-182 drummer in the past.

Rumours started circulating after Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler accused him of having an affair with Kim while they were still married.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked: “Did you hook up with Travis Barker?”

The reality star responded: “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Travis and Kourtney went public with their romance in February, but its understood they’ve been dating since late last year.