Kim Kardashian ‘not bothered’ by Kanye West and Irina Shayk rumours

The rapper was recently linked to the Russian model

Kim Kardashian is reportedly unbothered by rumours linking Kanye West to Irina Shayk.

The reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

An insider has told The Sun: “Kim doesn’t buy into the Irina rumors at all.”

“To her, it’s some attention seeking no one who tried to piggy back some clout off their wedding anniversary.”

“She’s not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it. Even if it is true, I doubt she’ll even be upset at this point.”

Kanye was linked to the Russian model earlier this week after US gossip page DeuxMoi hinted they might be dating.

After a tipster claimed Kanye is “secretly dating” Irina, the gossip page stated: “After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.”

The 35-year-old model starred in the music video for Kanye’s song Power back in 2010, and she also modelled his clothing range at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

Irina shares a daughter named Lea with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, who she split from in 2019 after four years together.

