Kim Kardashian introduces new skincare brand she developed ‘from start to finish’

Kim Kardashian has finally introduced her new skincare brand, SKKN BY KIM.

After shutting down her KKW Beauty brand last year, the reality star has re-entered the beauty industry with a nine-piece skincare collection.

Kim told fans: “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish.”

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way,” she continued.

“You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.”

“I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

In a press release, Kim further explained: “In all of my business endeavours, I’ve been fuelled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly crafted and universally loved products that are performance driven, and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skin-care brand.”

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skin-care discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it.”

“Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise, and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

Kim’s introductory collection includes nine products with refillable minimalist packaging, including a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and a night oil.

SKKN BY KIM will launch on June 21 exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.COM, with prices ranging from $43 to $95.