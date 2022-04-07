Kim Kardashian introduces her daughter North West to boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has introduced her daughter North West to her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In photos published by TMZ, the SNL star was seen driving around in Kim’s Moke car in LA with North sitting on his lap.

The outlet also reported that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope also rode along with Pete and North.

Kim has been dating Pete since October last year, and the SKIMS founder opened up about their relationship on The Kardashians ABC News special – which aired on Wednesday.

She said: “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

Kim’s mum Kris Jenner said: “Pete’s great. He’s a really nice guy,” while Khloe Kardashian added: “He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time.”

Kim’s relationship with Pete comes amid her divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty founder officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.