Kim Kardashian donates $1million to humanitarian aid in Armenia

Kim Kardashian has donated $1million to the Armenia Fund, which provides humanitarian aid through food shelter and medical aid.
Armenia and Azerbaijan began fighting September 27 over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people.
Kim’s late father Robert Kardashian was a third-generation Armenian-American, with the country holding a special place in the reality star’s heart.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, as Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire, Kim announced that she would be donating the generous sum – writing: “I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund.”
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡
“I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together.
“The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care.
She added: “I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps.”
“Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever,” she added,
“Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡”.
Kim and her children Saint, Chicago and Psalm travelled to Armenia last year along with her sister Kourtney, where they were baptised at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.
Kim’s eldest daughter North, who she shares with husband Kanye West, was baptised in an Armenian church in Jerusalem back in 2015.
Kourtney and Khloe also used the large social media platforms to raise awareness for the Armenia Fund in a bid to raise funds.
The sisters wrote: “Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small.
“We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.”
My clip from today’s fundraising livestream for the @armeniafund 🇦🇲 I am honored to help further the humanitarian efforts on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh during this difficult time. Today’s fundraiser for the Armenia Fund will directly assist those impacted by the crisis with food, shelter and medical care. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.
This is has been a very difficult time for Armenia and Artsakh. I’m here today to lend my voice to ensure people on the ground receive food, shelter and medical care. The @armeniafund is working directly with those that have been impacted by this crisis to provide these essential resources. It’s especially important to me as a mother to think of the children. The fear and hardship that comes with conflict should not have to be experienced. My thoughts and prayers are with those children and their families and the very brave men and women. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether its by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together. May God bless you! 🇦🇲🇦🇲
