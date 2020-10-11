Kim Kardashian donates $1million to humanitarian aid in Armenia

Her sisters Khloe and Kourtney are also raising awareness for the crisis

Kim Kardashian has donated $1million to the Armenia Fund, which provides humanitarian aid through food shelter and medical aid.

Armenia and Azerbaijan began fighting September 27 over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people.

Kim’s late father Robert Kardashian was a third-generation Armenian-American, with the country holding a special place in the reality star’s heart.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, as Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire, Kim announced that she would be donating the generous sum – writing: “I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund.”

“I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together.

“The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care.

She added: “I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps.”

“Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever,” she added,

“Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡”.

Kim and her children Saint, Chicago and Psalm travelled to Armenia last year along with her sister Kourtney, where they were baptised at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.

Kim’s eldest daughter North, who she shares with husband Kanye West, was baptised in an Armenian church in Jerusalem back in 2015.

Kourtney and Khloe also used the large social media platforms to raise awareness for the Armenia Fund in a bid to raise funds.

The sisters wrote: “Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small.

“We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.”

