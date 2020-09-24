The actresses starred alongside each other in the hit series Sex and the City

Kim Cattrall admits she doesn’t have “any regrets” about her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actresses starred alongside each other in the hit series Sex and the City, with Kim playing Samantha Jones and SJP starring as Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite the success of the show, the co-stars faced public feuding in recent years – with Kim accusing SJP of “exploiting” her tragedy after her brother died.

Speaking with the LA Times, it was clear that Kim did not want to talk about the pair’s relationship – with the actress telling the publication: “Everything is on Google, so I encourage you to Google it, about anything that I’ve said.”

“I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets.”

Speaking about the success of the show, Kim admitted: “I don’t think anybody really knew what it would become, or how it would be at that moment [part of the] zeitgeist — to open up doors … for women to express themselves in a very honest, forthright way about how they felt about sexuality, or how they even interacted with their girlfriends in a real way.”

Kim previously spoke about the feud in a 2018 appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, in which she revealed she had a “toxic relationship” with some cast members and claimed that Sarah Jessica Parker “could have been nicer.”

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” Kim said.

Shortly after their feud blew up in the media, Kim’s brother went missing, and was found dead just a few days later.

On Kim’s emotional post announcing his passing, SJP shared her condolences by commenting, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

However, in a shocking move, the 64-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, writing, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

In the caption, she accused her co-star of being a hypocrite, cruel, and exploiting her tragedy to restore her “nice girl” persona.

