Khloe Kardashian speaks out about editing fails after family is accused of ‘staging’ finale scene

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about TV editing fails, after her family was accused of “staging” a scene in the finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

During the episode, the famous family reacted to finding out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe once again, and fathered a child with another woman.

The Kar-Jenner clan were alerted to the scandal after Kim was sent an article about a paternity suit launched against Tristan last year, which claimed he was the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ baby.

The paternity scandal hit headlines in December, which means the scenes would have been filmed at this time.

However, fans spotted a serious continuity error in the episode.

Shortly after they learned of Tristan’s infidelity, Kim called a family meeting with her sister Kourtney, as well as Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble – but Khloe didn’t show.

During the meeting, which appeared in the episode, Kourtney was seen wearing a black ruched bodysuit, with a diamanté Prada bag.

However, eagled-eyed fans later pointed out that Kourtney wore the exact same outfit, and hair style, when she was papped with Travis Barker at the end of January.

A Reddit user claimed: “The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged.”

Another fan said the theory made sense, as the family members seemed “emotionless” during the meeting.

“Explains why they were so emotionless about it all,” they wrote. “I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”

During her appearance on ‘Hot Ones’ this week, Khloe was asked if she notices editing mistakes in other productions after filming a reality show for so many years.

The mother-of-one said: “I can tell when some audio has been put in, if they need to, like, reshoot audio, or if, like, a phone call is faked. And not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out.”

The 37-year-old didn’t mention her family’s show by name, but she noted that she can “understand” why editors “might just have to redo something or transition to things.”

The California native also told host Sean Evans that she sees the social media posts devoted to dissecting alleged continuity errors on ‘The Kardashians’.

“It could be super minor, but I’m really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff,” she said.