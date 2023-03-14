Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of her son’s face

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first photo of her son’s face.

The Good American founder and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate last summer – a baby boy whose name they have not yet announced.

On Monday, Khloe took to Instagram to pay tribute to Tristan on his birthday and in the post, she shared sweet snaps of the pair with their children.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them.”

“All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free.”

“Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last summer.