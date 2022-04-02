Khloe Kardashian responds to speculation she has butt implants

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at speculation she has butt implants.

The reality star responded to the claim on a Kardashian fan page account, after they posted a video of her working out on Instagram.

In the comment section, one user wrote, “omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

Much to their surprise, Khloe replied to their comment.

The mother-of-one wrote back: “lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings.”

“That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old also clapped back at claims she wasn’t “important enough” to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended the bash, but Khloe wasn’t pictured on the star-studded red carpet.

After an Instagram user asked, “Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?” Khloe responded, “I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts.”