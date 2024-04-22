Khloe Kardashian is allegedly ‘considering a third baby with Tristan Thompson’

Khloe Kardashian has allegedly been “secretly considering a third baby with Tristan Thompson.”

The reality TV icon, 39, already shares two children with the basketball player – daughter True, five, and one-year-old son Tatum.

The Good American founder is said to be keen on growing her family before she turns 40.

A source told The Sun: “Khloe has always wanted a big family like her sisters and always said she wanted four children.”

“She’s seriously considering having a third baby, via surrogate, with Tristan.”

“Their relationship might have been rocky in the past, but he’s always been a good dad and she loves co-parenting with him,” they continued.

“She’s telling friends that since his mother passed he’s really grown up as a person.”

“She’s turning 40 soon and wants to take control of her life and go after what she wants – and that’s a third child.”

The mother-of-two has previously been open about fertility struggles, with her welcoming her second child via surrogate.

The insider said to Heat: “There were medical reasons that factored into her decision to use a surrogate, but not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation.

“Kim and Khloe know their bodies are their meal ticket, they made a pact at the start of the year that they’d go all out to get into the best possible shape and they’ve thrown themselves into the project.”

“It’s getting quite competitive between them – they’re both in the gym constantly and are spending thousands every month on their looks. They live to see jaws dropping with envy, admiration and confusion,” they added.

Tristan has been accused of cheating on the reality star several times since they started dating in 2016.

The former couple split for good at the end of 2021, after it was revealed Tristan fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

Their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

However, the pair seem on good terms with Tristian moving in with Khloe with his 16-year-old brother Amari following the death of their mother.