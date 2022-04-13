Khloe Kardashian confirms daughter True was photoshopped into Disneyland photos

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed her daughter True was photoshopped into Disneyland photos.

The 37-year-old and her daughter True went to Disneyland to celebrate her 4th birthday and while there, the reality star told fans it was True’s “first time” at the world-famous park.

However, eagle-eyed fans were confused as Kim Kardashian had posted photos in December 2021 of Chicago alongside True at Disneyland.

At the time the snap was posted by Kim, lots of fans questioned the photo as it didn’t look real and appeared to be photoshopped.

When Khloe realised she had let the secret slip, she said: “Welllppp, I f**ked this one up. Anyways…let’s focus on something else.”

Fans couldn’t let it go and left comments under Kim’s original post, one fan commented: “Came here just to say WHY Kim,” while another wrote: “Saw her [Khloe’s] story and hopped straight over here to see if we had an explanation to this photo yet. Love you Kim but whatttt lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)