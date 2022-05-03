Khloe Kardashian attends her first Met Gala with sister Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian has arrived at the 2022 Met Gala alongside her sister Kylie Jenner.

While Kylie has previously attended the star-studded charity ball, this is the first time Khloe was invited to the event.

The Good American founder wore a gorgeous gold dress for the occasion, while Kylie wore a white dress with a white baseball cap and veil.

Kim Kardashian will also attend this year’s Met alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson, while Kourtney Kardashian will be joined on the red carpet by her fiancé Travis Barker.

Kris and Kendall Jenner will also be at the gala.