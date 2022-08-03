Kendall Jenner sets the record straight on her relationship with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has set the record straight on her relationship with Devin Booker.

The model and her NBA star, who were first linked in April 2020, have faced numerous split rumours in recent months.

However, Kendall took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a loved-up snap of her and Devin, proving they are very much still together.

It comes after a source told E! News last month: “She and Devin are fully back together.”

“They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together,” the insider added. “They moved on and it’s going really well.”

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020. However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.