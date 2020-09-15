Kendall Jenner admits she’s a ‘stoner’ in candid new interview

The model made the confession during a chat with Hollywood actress Kate Hudson

Kendall Jenner has admitted she’s a “stoner” in a candid new interview.

During the latest episode of Oliver and Kate Hudson’s podcast Sibling Revelry, which was recorded back in January, the KUWTK revealed that she smokes marijuana – which is legal in the state of California.

While answering a round of quick fire questions, Oliver asked Kendall and her sister Kourtney Kardashian: “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?”

Kourtney quickly answered, “Kendall,” and the 24-year-old agreed.

Kendall said: “I am a stoner! No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

During their interview, Kendall also opened up about dealing with anxiety, and the sisters got candid as they spoke about life in the public eye.

You can listen to their full interview below:

