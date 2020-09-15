Home LA Showbiz Chrishell Stause fans slam Dancing With The Stars judges for low score...

Chrishell Stause fans slam Dancing With The Stars judges for low score on season premiere

The Selling Sunset star took to the dancefloor on the US version of the dance show

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Dancing With The Stars | ABC

Fans of Chrishell Stause have slammed Dancing With The Stars judges for giving the real estate agent low scores on the season premiere.

The Selling Sunset star made her return to reality TV on Monday, as she paired up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko on the hit competition series.

Dancing the Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk, Chrishell failed to impress the judges – who scored her 13 out of a possible 30, which landed her in the bottom three.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the judges’ scores for the star, saying they were “too hard” on Chrishell.

“The tango was a lot harder than anything I ever tried before,” Chrishell admitted following the dance.

Following the criticism from the judges, Chrishell took to Instagram to say despite the scores – she had the “best time”.

“1st dance down, and no matter what the scores are I just had the BEST time,” she wrote.

“I absolutely love this experience & my partner @glebsavchenkoofficial so I hope we get to stay so I can improve! #TeamSellingIt”

