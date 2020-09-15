Chrishell Stause fans slam Dancing With The Stars judges for low score on season premiere

The Selling Sunset star took to the dancefloor on the US version of the dance show

Chrishell Stause fans slam Dancing With The Stars judges for low score...

Fans of Chrishell Stause have slammed Dancing With The Stars judges for giving the real estate agent low scores on the season premiere.

The Selling Sunset star made her return to reality TV on Monday, as she paired up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko on the hit competition series.

Dancing the Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk, Chrishell failed to impress the judges – who scored her 13 out of a possible 30, which landed her in the bottom three.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the judges’ scores for the star, saying they were “too hard” on Chrishell.

Wow they were hard on Chrishell! #DWTS — kristen (@kgass__) September 15, 2020

They were so hard on our Chrishell though. #DWTS — Ranchium&Co (@summerofsoaps) September 15, 2020

Chrishell got robbed tn on DWTS lmao I’m pissed — Ev (@evandrewss) September 15, 2020

#DWTS They are booing the judge for slamming Chrishell. Yes!! — crooked smile (@thebrandobunch) September 15, 2020

chrishell having the lowest score rn doesn't sit right with me #dwts — chidi🦋 (@povhoh) September 15, 2020

They did my girl Chrishell dirty so I’m gonna boycott this show too! #dwts — D (@holyspearits) September 15, 2020

listen chrishell wasn’t great but her score shouldn’t be that much lower than everyone else #DWTS29 #DWTS — e m i l y (@miss_mle85) September 15, 2020

Chrishell was good! She deserve more than a 4. 😊 #DWTS — Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) September 15, 2020

okay chrishell deserved better scores than what she got she did so well plus it was the first dance of the season #dwts — Angelina🤍 (@angelinajane22) September 15, 2020

Chrishell dancwd better than that Vernon yet still he got a better score than her. This is stupid #DWTS — 🇯🇲Tash*Mani🇯🇲 (@BritxNormani) September 15, 2020

“The tango was a lot harder than anything I ever tried before,” Chrishell admitted following the dance.

Following the criticism from the judges, Chrishell took to Instagram to say despite the scores – she had the “best time”.

“1st dance down, and no matter what the scores are I just had the BEST time,” she wrote.

“I absolutely love this experience & my partner @glebsavchenkoofficial so I hope we get to stay so I can improve! #TeamSellingIt”

