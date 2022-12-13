Kelly Clarkson files for restraining order against ANOTHER trespasser

Kelly Clarkson has filed for a restraining order against yet another trespasser.

The person in question has allegedly shown up at the American Idol winner’s home multiple times since Thanksgiving, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The 40-year-old is seeking protection for herself, her family, nanny and house manager against the man.

Michael Lopez, the singer’s head of security, claims the man first arrived at her home on Thanksgiving on a semi-truck before looking over her private gate into her yard.

The trespasser allegedly made two more visits on the same day, and is said to have rang the doorbell and said he was there to see Kelly.

The legal documents also claim he arrived to American Idol star’s home on December 3 by foot and spoke to house staff.

The man allegedly claimed the singer had asked him to meet her at her home; however, Kelly said she has no idea who he is.

Ludwin Munoz, who is a part of Kelly’s security team, claimed he spoke to the trespasser using the home’s security camera system on December 3.

He said when the man was refused entry to the home he seemed confused and irritated, and allegedly said: “This is the second time she has done this… unless I am speaking to a scammer or something.”

The man is also said to have taken photos of the family car when the nanny arrived home with the children; police were allegedly called and a report was taken.

According to legal documents, Kelly has requested he be kept at least 100 yards away from her home, car, job and her children’s schools and child care.

Kelly claimed she fears what the man intends to do and is concerned he may bring harm to her or her family.

The news comes just days after Kelly was granted a restraining order against a trespasser who made 18 visits to her home.

According to TMZ, the trespasser repeatedly dropped off unwanted gifts at the singer’s home.

Kelly lives in Toluca Lake, California with her two children – River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6.