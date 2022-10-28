Katy Perry breaks her silence on THAT viral ‘eye glitch’ moment

Katy Perry has broken her silence on that viral “eye glitch” moment.

Earlier this week, the California Gurls singer sparked concern after a video from one of her concerts went viral.

The clip shows Katy’s eye intermittently twitching while she stares into the crowd.

Katy Perry clone malfunction pic.twitter.com/3X9fh3m1QO — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) October 23, 2022

Aware of the twitch, Katy appears to try and control it by touching the side of her face, which temporarily works, before reverting back to the twitches.

A host of fans took to social media to comment on the strange moment, with some branding it “robotic” and a “clone malfunction”.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m sorry but looks like a damn glitch to me! Does Katy Perry have a robotic body double?? This wasn’t no facial paralysis. Watch the way she touches the side of her temple. It’s like she’s touching a button to get it to work! WTF 😳😳😳😳😳.”

A second said: “Why that Katy Perry eye glitch lowkey sus 😭.”

I’m sorry, but looks like a damn glitch to me! Does Katy Perry have a robotic body double?? This wasn’t no facial paralysis. Watch the way she touches the side of her temple. It’s like she’s touching a button to get it to work! WTF 😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/kBUvjH0TUK — BigRed43!💥🍿🇺🇸‼️ (@BigRed433) October 26, 2022

Katy has since poked fun at the viral video, after she shared it to her Instagram on Thursday.

She wrote: “Welcoming all my #FlatEarthers #SpaceIsFakers #BirdsArentRealers #SkyIsntBluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜”

“The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! 🤸🏻‍♀️”

“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my t**s (that’s a party tick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) 🍺 Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #ChainedToTheAlgorithm 🤡⛓ #TheRealProblemLOLHaha 😅.”

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)