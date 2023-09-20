Katy Perry breaks her silence after rape and sexual assault accusations against ex-husband Russell Brand

Katy Perry has broken her social media silence following the sexual assault and rape allegations against her ex-husband Russell Brand.

A Channel 4 special titled Dispatches aired on Saturday night and in it, four women accused Russell of sexual assault and rape, as well as controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

The alleged incidents, which were uncovered as part of a joint investigation by The Times and Channel 4, are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

Russell has vehemently denied the allegations against him, claiming that despite his “promiscuous” days, his relationships have always been “consensual”.

Katy, who was married to the comedian from October 2010 to July 2012, had not posted on social media amid the allegations – but she has since taken to Instagram to promote her new line of cowboy boots “Katy Perry Collections”

The Fireworks singer captioned the post “scootin n bootin 🛴👢 @katyperrycollections”

It comes after an interview Katy did with Vogue Magazine following her split from Russell resurfaced online.

In the interview, which was published in 2013, the songstress described her ex’s behaviour as “very controlling”.

She said at the time: “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness.”

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

Katy, who is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, added: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

“I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

Earlier in the interview, the songstress said of Russell: “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Katy also said that while the comedian was “hysterical at times”, she did not find him so funny when she surprised him by showing up at one of his comedy gigs – only to discover he was making jokes about her.

In another interview, Katy described her relationship with Russell as a “tornado”, telling 60 Minutes Australia back in 2020: “I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating.”

“It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once. [I have] always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges. I know that inherently [about myself].”

“Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond’. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that].”

Katy described her relationship with Orlando, who she shares a daughter named Daisy Dove with, as “healthy frictional” at the time, adding: “It’s very open, very communicate, nothing is swept under the mat.”