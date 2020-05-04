Katy Perry admits she misses drinking during pregnancy

The pop singer revealed she was expecting her first child in March

Katy Perry has admitted that she misses drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

The I Kissed A Girl hitmaker is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom this summer.

During a Facebook Live video ahead of the latest episode of American Idol, Katy confessed that she would rather swap tea for a beer.

“I’m not complaining, but I can’t drink, because I’m pregnant,” she revealed.

“Some of you already have a cocktail getting ready or you have your favourite IPA.”

“I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime, I’m very excited for the future when that can happen,” she commented.

The 35-year-old also expressed that it was unlikely she would have a baby shower due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower but I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she admitted.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time but I’ll be grateful.”

“I mean, I’m grateful now, but there’s a lot going on,” she added.

Katy has also been forced to put her wedding on hold to The Lord Of The Rings actor due to the global pandemic.

The A-list couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

