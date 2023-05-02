Karlie Kloss announces her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Karlie Kloss is expecting her second child with her husband Joshua Kushner.

The model announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night by debuting her baby bump at the star-studded event.

The 30-year-old later took to Instagram to share photos of her look, and wrote: “baby’s first Met.”

The star-studded fundraiser invited attendees to honour the work of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

Karlie wore a LOEWE dress by Jonathan Anderson, which reimagined a Lagerfeld Chanel dress from 1983.

Karlie married Joshua in October 2018 in upstate New York, and the couple welcomed their first child together in March 2021 – a son named Levi Joseph.

Joshua’s older brother is Jared Kushner, the husband of President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.