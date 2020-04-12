Kardashian-Jenner clan wish Khloe’s daughter True happy birthday – as they all remain separated

Kardashian-Jenner clan wish Khloe’s daughter True happy birthday – as they all...

THe Kardashian-Jenner clan have wished Khloe’s daughter True happy birthday online – as they all continue to isolate separately.

While Khloe, 35, is currently isolating with her daughter and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the close-knit family have all stayed at home during the lockdown in California.

“My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl! ✨Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever.”

In a sweet reply to the post, Khloe wrote: “love you auntie Kiki!!!! She’s so loved it’s all we could ever ask for.”

Meanwhile True’s grandmother Kris Jenner also posted a special message on her Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to our precious True,” she wrote. “You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!! You are such light and sunshine and we can’t wait to celebrate you very soon!!! Happy Birthday Angel bunny 🐰 I love you 💕 Lovey Xoxox”

Meanwhile, Khloe revealed True got to enjoy a Trolls themed party for her birthday this year.

“Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out,” Khloe told her followers. “I mean, look at this ice cream parlor from auntie Kiki,” she added, referring to Kim Kardashian West.

“She’s so loved and spoiled, we couldn’t ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet,” she added.



