Kanye West to buy THIS social media platform – after being banned from Twitter and Instagram

Kanye West is in the process of buying social media platform Parler.

The company’s current owner Parlement Technologies said it had reached an agreement in principle to sell the “pioneering uncancelable free speech platform” to the rapper.

It said the acquisition “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancellable ecosystem where all voices are welcome”.

Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome. pic.twitter.com/KXdhV71prl — Parler (@parler_app) October 17, 2022

Parler chief executive George Farmer said: “This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

“Ye is making a ground-breaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative.”

Kany, 45, added: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Parler is described as a “viewpoint-neutral social media app dedicated to freedom of expression, civil discourse, and user privacy”.

It comes after Kanye had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after an allegedly “anti-semitic” post.