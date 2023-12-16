Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kanye West sparks outrage once again as he’s filmed in another shocking rant at Las Vegas party

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Kanye West has sparked outrage once again, after he was filmed in the midst of another shocking rant at a party in Las Vegas.

The rapper, who has been condemned for his antisemitic comments in the past, was recorded on Instagram Live speaking to a room full of people as he went on a 10-minute tirade.

During his rant, the Yeezy designer falsely claimed: “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

“Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

Kanye went on to tell the crowd to “shut the f**k up” before ranting about how all the “rich f**ks” have their kids enrolled “in Zionist schools”, calling out the private school his own children attend.

The 46-year-old further claimed that his 10-year-old daughter North, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, “ripped up the motherf**king couches in the house” to be able to travel with him on their most recent trip.

On Thursday night, North was seen in Las Vegas with Kanye at a listening party for his and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming album, Vultures.

North also debuted her own rap verse at a listening party in Miami this week.

His daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8, were also spotted in the crowd with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us