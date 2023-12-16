Kanye West sparks outrage once again as he’s filmed in another shocking rant at Las Vegas party

Kanye West has sparked outrage once again, after he was filmed in the midst of another shocking rant at a party in Las Vegas.

The rapper, who has been condemned for his antisemitic comments in the past, was recorded on Instagram Live speaking to a room full of people as he went on a 10-minute tirade.

During his rant, the Yeezy designer falsely claimed: “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

Kanye West addressing the room last night: “They want a Virgil, then, don’t let me speak at the funeral. I saw two, three, four, five white people not let me speak. Drake, I love you, I’ma get the tattoo. But any of y’all ni**as, Trav, whoever, y’all gotta show up. Don’t tell… pic.twitter.com/BO0pJLbtAQ — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 15, 2023

“Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

Kanye went on to tell the crowd to “shut the f**k up” before ranting about how all the “rich f**ks” have their kids enrolled “in Zionist schools”, calling out the private school his own children attend.

The 46-year-old further claimed that his 10-year-old daughter North, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, “ripped up the motherf**king couches in the house” to be able to travel with him on their most recent trip.

Kanye speaking last night: “My daughter ripped up the motherf*king couches in [Kim’s] house to be able to be with me right now. Y’all don’t know what’s going on for real while y’all TikToking and all that sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/hftBMVIK7q — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 15, 2023

On Thursday night, North was seen in Las Vegas with Kanye at a listening party for his and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming album, Vultures.

North also debuted her own rap verse at a listening party in Miami this week.

His daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8, were also spotted in the crowd with his new wife, Bianca Censori.