Kanye West gets into furious altercation with paparazzo over questions about his wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West got into a furious altercation with a paparazzo on Monday, after he asked questions about his wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper was on the way to Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood when he was approached by a TMZ photographer.

The woman asked him about several reports claiming he’s “controlling” his wife, and questioned the “free will” of his partner.

Her comments clearly struck a nerve as grabbed her phone, and asked: “Why do you feel like it’s OK, I’m a human being?”

“You think because you’re a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb*** s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she’s got free will.”

“Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America. Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil?” he continued.

“I’m a legend, do you understand that? I’m here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some dumb*** s*** about my wife. That’s my wife.”

Their confrontation ended with Kanye returning the woman’s phone.

Kanye’s relationship with Bianca has been subject to scrutiny over the past few months.

It recent weeks, the 46-year-old has raised eyebrows by sharing photos of his wife in scantily clad outfits on Instagram.

The couple spent time apart in October last year, after her friends allegedly organised an emergency intervention.

Upon returning from Australia with her friends’ expertise, insiders have claimed Bianca set out a new list of demands for Kanye.

A source told the Daily Mail the ultimatum came after the rapper “exploded” at the model, over fears he was losing control over her image and demeanor.

It’s understood this argument took place on November 25, the night before Kanye performed his controversial new track, Vultures, alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign in Dubai.

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the insider said.

“Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such.”

“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self.”

Kanye and Bianca have been legally married since December 2022, despite questions surrounding the legitimacy of their marriage.

According to DailyMail.com, the confusion was caused because they wed under a “confidential marriage” licence in California, meaning it wasn’t made public record.

Their marriage date is listed as December 20, 2022 – one month after he finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Per their marriage licence, were wed by officiant James Mayfield in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley