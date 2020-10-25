Justin Bieber opens up about the impact the pandemic had on his marriage to wife Hailey

The singer gets candid in a brand new documentary about his life

Justin Bieber opens up about the impact the pandemic had on his...

Justin Bieber has opened up about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on his marriage to wife Hailey.

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after Justin proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

In the brand new trailer for his 10-episode original documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer admitted: “In 2020 the world changed for everyone”.

“Tour’s cancelled and I had to adapt to that,” he explained, as images of him and his wife appeared on screen.

“It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing.”

“There’s a lot more confidence in my relationships,” Justin admitted, adding he felt he was his “best self right now.”

The trailer also showed Justin getting a COVID test, as he reflects on his life-changing journey to fame.

The documentary promises to give fans an intimate look into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, following him as he creates his new tracks ‘Holy’ and ‘Lonely’.

The YouTube Originals film joins the platform on October 30th.

The news comes after Hailey dedicated her latest ink to her husband, with celebrity tattoo artist Mr K sharing a photo of the letter J tattooed on her ring finger.

He wrote: “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’.

“It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber ”

The second photo showed the word “Beleza” inked on Hailey’s neck.