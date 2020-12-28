Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn announce the birth of their second child

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Chapel Grace on Christmas Day.

Taking to Instagram, Kathryn shared a sweet photo of their newborn daughter, alongside the caption: “Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20.”

“Our little Christmas evening angel… Chapel Grace Brolin.”

Josh, 52, shared another photo of their baby girl on Instagram, and explained the meaning behind her name.

He wrote: “Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels.”

“Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks.”

“Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt,” he added.

Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016, and the couple are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign.

The actor also shares two children – Eden, 26, and Trevor, 32 – with his ex-wife Alice Adair.

